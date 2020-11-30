MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 618 467 888#.
David P. Beeck, age 88, of Miles, passed away Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. A private family funeral service will be held. Friends are invited to share in David's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Rodney V. Jensen 77 of Clinton, died Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial at St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery, Clinton later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
