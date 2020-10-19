MONDAY, OCTOBER 19
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and then password clinton23.
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m. To join via conference call, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter ID 190 208 721#.
Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. Contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org to make arrangements for virtual participation.
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton Airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 534 384 574#.
