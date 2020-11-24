TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Clinton City Council Meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To participate by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 41F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 5:56 am
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
IOWA FALLS [mdash] Warren Bromann, age 71 of Iowa Falls, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines. In following Warren's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery, Clinton, Iowa. The …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.