Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 A.M., via Zoom. ID: 245 266 0901. Password: 2zLVF9
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Edward C. Broderick, 71, of Sabula, formerly of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday at MercyOne - Dubuque. Visitation will be Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 10:00am - 1:00pm at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Alan Bark 66 of Clinton, died Friday Jan. 29, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life Gathering held Saturday Feb. 6th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Pape Funeral Home. Online condolences left at www.papefh.com
