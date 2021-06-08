TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Lorna N. Lehmkuhl, 74 of Camanche passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at MercyOne - Clinton. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Full obituary will be in Thursdays newspaper.
John had a 10-year cancer battle. He graduated from Clinton High in 1958. Survivors include a daughter Robin Niles {Brad} of Meza Az. and a son Thomas {Sandy} of Denver and a sister Alice Hofer {Ronny}, Camanche.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.