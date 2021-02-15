MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Directors, 7 p.m., via Zoom, www.eicc.edu/boardzoom.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 534 384 574#.
