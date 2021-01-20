WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142.
River Bend CUSD #2 school board, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St. in Fulton, Illinois.
Central DeWitt Community School Board, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth St. in DeWitt.
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino & Resort.
