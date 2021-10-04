MONDAY, OCTOBER 4
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., city council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9:00 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
