MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join by internet, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter code 623839162 and password clinton23.
City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 10 a.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton Community School Board Committee of the Whole, 5:30 p.m., Clinton school district administration center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton.
