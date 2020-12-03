THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, Clinton County Communications Commissions, Communications Commission Technical Oversight Board and Clinton County 9-1-1 Board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, large meeting room, 241 7th Ave North, Clinton. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m7219d48ca4616898fd6bb17d23068e91 and enter meeting code 126 646 3052 and password clinton23. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 1266463052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.