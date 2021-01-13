WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
CLINTON [mdash] Ruth Burke, 93, of DeWitt, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at The Alverno, Clinton. Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Petersville, interment following in the church cemetery. A full obituary may be vi…
Updated Service information for Margaret Pessman. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Emmanuel Reformed Church, Morrison. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Friday, January 15, 2021, at Emmanuel Reformed Church.
