FRIDAY, JUNE 4
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
LAWRENCE [mdash] William T. "Bill" Finch, 71, Lawrence, Kansas, died May 29, 2021, at LMH Health. He was born December 25, 1949, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Clifford Edwin and Vesta Florence Owen Finch. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. He then attended Mt. St. Clare College. B…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.