MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 534 384 574#.
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 pm., via conference call, 1-563-265-8337, conference ID 190 208 721#.
Board of Directors, Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. Contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org to make arrangements to join the meeting electronically.
Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., first floor conference room, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
