TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Nathaniel Voss, 48 died Monday March 1, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lakeview Gazebo in Morrison Rockwood State Park. McDonald Funeral Home handled arrangements.
WILLIAM E. CONNELLY, 96, Morrison, IL, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at CGH Medical Center. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
MAQUOKETA [mdash] He was born March 26, 1959, to George and Rosalie (Bloyer) Schmidt, in Clinton, Iowa. He attended Miles Elementary School and graduated from East Central High School in 1978. He married Sandra Joy (Menard) Snedeker on May 9, 1981, in Storm Lake, Iowa. The couple had one dau…
ALBANY [mdash] ROBERT L. DICKHERBER, 82, of Albany, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020, in Davenport, IA. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Albany, IL. Memorials have been established to Albany Fire Department and Universit…
