THURSDAY, JANUARY 28
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 1269076273. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037, enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
Clinton City Council, special session, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To participate by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
