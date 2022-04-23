Are you hungry Taste Traveler friends?
When I began this column, I promised an eclectic tour of local food options, and this one is from the food cart family: D-lectable D-lites, whose owner is Melissa Werner.
On a recent trip out for food, we opted for D-lectable D-lites and a wonderful sandwich lunch of pulled pork with pink lady slaw and a chicken salad with toasted almond on oatmeal. She will also add a special dessert for a very reasonable price. Everything is homemade with a chef’s approach. To. Die. For. Trust me on this one, everything she makes is delicious!
Following her food cart availability on Facebook is best. Her hours and sites for pickup will vary. Find D-lectable D-lites on Facebook, call her at (563) 212-3212, or contact by e-mail at dlectable.dilites@gmail.com
Get in the car, we’re going to Albany
For this dining experience, fellow Taste Travelers, we’re crossing the U.S. 30 bridge and taking Illinois 84 south to South Main Street in Albany, Illinois.
The destination?
Benson’s on the Mississippi.
Stepping inside, you immediately see the view of the Mississippi River out of their massive, west-facing window. What a sight!
Settling in, we are greeted pleasantly and shown a menu of fine, smoked items. Serving daily specials, including a shrimp boil on Thursdays, we opted for brisket and pulled pork. Mac and cheese and coleslaw were the choices we made for sides and we were not disappointed at all.
Filling, tender, fresh and offering a nice, relaxing atmosphere, you must make the jaunt to enjoy their food. While they’re closed on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, they’re open for lunch and dinner the other three days. You may also call ahead at (309) 514-2046.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.