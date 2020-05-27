CLINTON — A man charged with multiple burglaries was granted a bond reduction and pretrial release with supervision last week.
Clinton County District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert ordered bond of Calvin W. Tompkins, 37, be set at $10,000 cash or surety. Bond was previously set at $10,000, cash only.
Bert also ordered Tompkins be released to the Supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. The order says Tompkins must coordinate ability to reside in Illinois with Department of Correctional services and pretrial release and obtain their permission and consent to do so. Tompkins was ordered to report immediately to the Department of Correctional Services in Clinton.
The trial information says Tompkins is charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; five counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; one count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit, on Nov. 13, a North Bridge Mini Storage representative reported four units were forced open and burglarized. Two of the four tenants reported stolen property that was valued at over $8,300 combined. The total cost of repair for damage to the units was about $365.
A man contacted a detective and reported Tompkins was responsible for the burglaries. Tompkins was interviewed Feb. 25 at the Clinton Police Department. He admitted he and the man burglarized the storage units. There was a third individual parked down the road who drove them back to Fulton, Illinois, after the burglaries, court documents state.
The affidavit says that on Jan. 12, an ILLOWA Storage representative reported four storage units were open and burglarized. Damage to the units was valued at $300. One tenant reported property valued at over $2,000 was stolen from inside her storage unit.
The affidavit continues that on Jan. 23, an ILLOWA Storage representative reported five storage units were forced open and burglarized. The damage to the units was valued at less than $300. One tenant reported over $5,500 in items were stolen from within the storage unit.
The affidavit states on Jan. 29 a Store It America representative reported 18 storage units were forced open and burglarized. Damage to four security cameras, 16 storage unit locking mechanisms and storage unit doors was valued at over $3,400.
The affidavit states on Jan. 29, a representative from RK Graphics reported 11 storage units were forced open and burglarized. The damage was estimated at over $134.
The affidavit says on Feb. 25, Tompkins was found driving a blue 2003 Ford Focus. Tompkins’ drivers license was suspended and he was taken into custody. Items were seized from Tompkins and the vehicle was searched. Several burglary tools were seized, including head mounted flashlights, a battery powered cutting tool and a pry tool. Tompkins admitted he sold property stolen during the various burglaries using Facebook to support his methamphetamine drug addiction, court documents state. Tompkins agreed to provide a detective stolen property at his residence and provided 11 items, court records state. One of the items was positively identified by a storage unit tenant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.