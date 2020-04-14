CLINTON — Less than one month after 12 charges were dismissed against a man due to a lack of a probable cause, the charges were refiled and probable cause was determined to be found by the same judge.
District Associate Judge Philip Tabor on March 17 ordered 12 counts filed against Calvin W. Tompkins, 37, be dismissed due to probable cause not being established to believe Tompkins committed the offenses. Tabor on April 10 filed an order on initial appearance against Tompkins that found there was probable cause in the case. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf said more information was needed in the court affidavit prior to proceeding with the case.
Tompkins is charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, unlawful activity, a Class B felony; five counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and three counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. Bond is set at $10,000, cash only.
According to the affidavit, on Nov. 13, a North Bridge Mini Storage representative reported four units were forced open and burglarized. Two of the four tenants reported stolen property was valued at over $8,300 combined. The total cost of repair for damage to the units was about $365.
A man contacted a detective and reported Tompkins was responsible for the burglaries. Tompkins was interviewed Feb. 25 at the Clinton Police Department. He admitted he and the man burglarized the storage units. There was a third individual parked down the road who drove them back to Fulton, Illinois, after the burglaries.
The affidavit says that on Jan. 12, an ILLOWA Storage representative reported four storage units were open and burglarized. Damage to the units was valued at $300. One tenant reported property valued at over $2,000 was stolen from inside her storage unit.
The affidavit continues that on Jan. 23, an ILLOWA Storage representative reported five storage units were forced open and burglarized. The damage to the units was valued at less than $300. One tenant reported over $5,500 in items were stolen from within the storage unit.
The affidavit states on Jan. 29 a Store It America representative reported 18 storage units were forced open and burglarized. Damage to four security cameras, 16 storage unit locking mechanisms and storage unit doors was valued at over $3,400.
The affidavit states on Jan. 29, a representative from RK Graphics reported 11 storage units were forced open and burglarized. The damage was estimated at over $134.
The affidavit says on Feb. 25, Tompkins was found driving a blue 2003 Ford Focus. Tompkins’ drivers license was suspended and he was taken into custody. Items were seized from Tompkins and the vehicle was searched. Several burglary tools were seized, including head mounted flashlights, a battery powered cutting tool and a pry tool. Tompkins admitted he sold property stolen during the various burglaries using Facebook to support his methamphetamine drug addiction. Tompkins agreed to provide a detective stolen property at his residence and provided 11 items, court records state. One of the items was positively identified by a storage unit tenant.
The affidavit says on Feb. 27, a search warrant was served. Tompkins’ cell telephone was searched. Tompkins’ phone contained numerous Facebook Messenger conversations. The conversations contained photographs of suspected stolen property that Tompkins attempted to sell, according to court records.
