CLINTON — Sentencing is scheduled later this month for a man who pleaded guilty in June to six felonies.
Calvin W. Tompkins, 37, pleaded guilty June 15 to five counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. The plea agreement says the plea is an open plea and the court is not bound by the recommendations of the parties.
The agreement says the State agrees to recommend no more than 15 years in prison. The agreement says Tompkins will be responsible for restitution resulting from all counts alleged in the trial information. The plea agreement says the State at sentencing will dismiss one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; one count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, with costs assessed to Tompkins.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 23.
According to the affidavit, on Nov. 13, a North Bridge Mini Storage representative reported four units were forced open and burglarized. Two of the four tenants reported stolen property that was valued at a combined total of over $8,300. The total cost of repair for damage to the units was about $365.
A man contacted a detective and reported Tompkins was responsible for the burglaries. Tompkins was interviewed Feb. 25 at the Clinton Police Department. He admitted he and the man burglarized the storage units. There was a third individual parked down the road who drove them back to Fulton, Illinois, after the burglaries, court documents state.
The affidavit says that on Jan. 12, an ILLOWA Storage representative reported four storage units were opened and burglarized. Damage to the units was valued at $300. One tenant reported property valued at over $2,000 was stolen from inside her storage unit.
The affidavit continues that on Jan. 23, an ILLOWA Storage representative reported five storage units were forced open and burglarized. Damage to the units was valued at less than $300. One tenant reported over $5,500 in items were stolen from within the storage unit.
The affidavit states that on Jan. 29 a Store It America representative reported 18 storage units were forced open and burglarized. Damage to four security cameras, 16 storage unit locking mechanisms and storage unit doors was valued at over $3,400.
The affidavit states on Jan. 29, a representative from RK Graphics reported 11 storage units were forced open and burglarized. The damage was estimated at over $134.
The affidavit says on Feb. 25, Tompkins was found driving a blue 2003 Ford Focus. Tompkins’ drivers license was suspended and he was taken into custody. Tompkins admitted he sold property stolen during the various burglaries using Facebook to support his methamphetamine drug addiction, court documents state. Tompkins agreed to provide a detective stolen property at his residence and provided 11 items, court records state. One of the items was positively identified by a storage unit tenant.
