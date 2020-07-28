CLINTON — A man who committed multiple burglaries was granted a suspended sentence but is ordered to complete the Residential Corrections Facility program in connection with burglary and criminal mischief charges.
Calvin W. Tompkins, 38, was sentenced Thursday on five counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. All are Class D felonies. Tompkins pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
District Court Judge John Telleen ordered sentences to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for five years be suspended on all six counts. The sentences on three of the counts were ordered to be served consecutively to each other. The sentences on the other three counts were ordered to be served concurrently with each other and the other three counts. A $750 fine was suspended on each count. Tompkins was ordered to pay over $8,100 in victim restitution.
Telleen ordered Tompkins to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, complete the Residential Corrections Facility program and maintain employment.
One count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; one count of possession of burglars tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Tompkins.
According to the affidavit, on Nov. 13, a North Bridge Mini Storage representative reported four units were forced open and burglarized. Two of the four tenants reported stolen property that was valued at a combined total of over $8,300. The total cost to repair damage to the units was estimated at $365.
A man contacted a detective and reported Tompkins was responsible for the burglaries. Tompkins was interviewed Feb. 25 at the Clinton Police Department. He admitted he and the man burglarized the storage units. There was a third individual parked down the road who drove them back to Fulton, Illinois, after the burglaries, court documents state.
The affidavit says that on Jan. 12 an ILLOWA Storage representative reported four storage units were opened and burglarized. Damage to the units was valued at $300. One tenant reported property valued at over $2,000 was stolen from inside her storage unit.
The affidavit continues that on Jan. 23 an ILLOWA Storage representative reported five storage units were forced open and burglarized. Damage to the units was valued at less than $300. One tenant reported over $5,500 in items were stolen from within the storage unit.
The affidavit states that on Jan. 29 a Store It America representative reported 18 storage units were forced open and burglarized. Damage to four security cameras, 16 storage unit locking mechanisms and storage unit doors was valued at over $3,400.
The affidavit states on Jan. 29 a representative from RK Graphics reported 11 storage units were forced open and burglarized. The damage was estimated at over $134.
The affidavit says on Feb. 25 Tompkins was found driving a blue 2003 Ford Focus. Tompkins’ drivers license was suspended and he was taken into custody. Tompkins admitted he sold property stolen during the various burglaries, using Facebook, to support his methamphetamine drug addiction, court documents state. Tompkins agreed to provide a detective stolen property at his residence and provided 11 items, court records state. One of the items was positively identified by a storage unit tenant.
