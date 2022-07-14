CLINTON — Tonight's scheduled game against the Normal CornBelters has been postponed after several Normal players tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both teams, the game has been moved to Aug. 4 and will be made up as part of a double-header, with the first game starting at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
All tickets for tonight's game are good for any regular season contest the rest of the regular season. Go to lumberkings.com for the complete schedule.
The LumberKings' next home game will be July 21 against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. It will be Clinton National Bank Night, with the fourth Camanche-Dewitt Coalition & Mediacom Baseball Card Strip Giveaway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.