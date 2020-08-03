CLINTON — The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive this weekend at two Clinton stories.
Knights will be giving away Tootsie Rolls for a donation Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Fareway, the organization said Monday.
All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
