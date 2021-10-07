CLINTON — With the closing of the Salvation Army in Clinton, Scott for Tots is ramping up its toy drive for the Holiday Network.
"They’re closed, so I’m thinking, Holiday Network is going to get hit harder this year, because we’re the only one’s left," organizer Scott Stubblefield said Thursday.
Applications for gifts from Holiday Network are sent to parents from their children's schools. "The applications actually started going out in August," Stubblefield said.
Parents can fill out applications for gifts for their children immediately. They shouldn't wait until the last minute, said Stubblefeild.
Residents may call RSVP at 563-243-7787 for more information about applications.
To get a jumpstart on donations of money and toys, Scott for Tots will have a fundraising kick-off party Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon until 5 p.m. at Ray's Time Out, 1815 Manufacturing Drive in Clinton.
Cost to attend the kick-off party is $10 per per person plus one new toy or $15 per couple plus one new toy. Music will be provided by 3 on The Tree, Brooke Byam and the Daymakers and Second Chance Band.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 23, residents can drop off toys for children between the ages of 1 and 15, coats, hats, gloves and boots at Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSVP and Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors.
The toy drive ends Dec. 12.
