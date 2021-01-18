DES MOINES — Fareway recently presented a check for nearly $315,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps for their Toys for Tots campaign, which provides toys to children during the holiday season.
In addition, more than 100 pallets of toys were collected and donated. Monetary and toy donations were accepted at all 124 Fareway store locations from Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 24.
“During these challenging times, we couldn’t be more proud to partner with the U.S. Marine Corps, helping to spread joy to thousands of children this past holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We are so appreciative of our generous customers for going above and beyond to provide more in monetary and toy donations than ever before.”
In 2020, the U.S. Marine Corp reports, 23,121 children were served, 26,331 toys, books, and stocking stuffers were collected, and total campaign proceeds topped more than $400,000.
"We cannot thank everyone enough for the outstanding amount of support and dedication to making the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign a success. I believe it is safe to say that COVID-19 presented significant obstacles to this year's campaign, but nonetheless, we had remarkable individuals on our side that were determined to bring joy to children during this holiday season,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Garofalo. “We are sincerely grateful for Fareway's contribution yet again this year. As always, Fareway did an outstanding job of bringing the community together by providing us with resources and brilliant, talented individuals who were ready to make a difference through helping struggling families this Christmas. We are humbled and proud to be a part of such a great community.”
