BELLEVUE — The 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade will get underway Sunday as tractors and their drivers from all over the country make their way to Bellevue.
The massive event, which usually involves 500 tractors and drivers, along with hundreds more family, friends and support staff, will stay in Bellevue from June 6-9.
In the daytime during the three-day outing, the tractorcade will travel through various towns, including through Green Island, Sabula, Miles, Spragueville, Andrew, Delmar, Charlotte, Goose Lake, Maquoketa, Springbrook, Cottonville, LaMotte and St. Donatus.
Each evening, the tractorcade will return to Bellevue, where the tractors' home base will be at the Bellevue High School parking lot. Participants will be staying in various hotels, bed-and-breakfast venues and several local campgrounds.
Participants come from all over, including old tractor enthusiasts from Kentucky to California. With them are many other folks who will be exploring the county.
Tractors will start arriving between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday to register at the Bellevue middle and high school. Tractors will be staged for viewing as they arrive. A fried chicken dinner will be served by Jeronimo's from 4 to 7.
On Monday, the tractorcade will leave the Bellevue middle and high school from 6:45 to 11 a.m. and will travel to Sabula, where it will make a pitstop on Lake Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be served by Rastrelli's at Eagle Point Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tractors will head to Easton Valley School in Miles from 2 to 5 p.m. and will pass through Preston from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and return to Bellevue by 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the tractorcade leaves Bellevue between 6:40 and 10:45 a.m. Tractors will make a pitstop at Kunau Equipment in Preston from 9 a.m. to noon and will pass through Spragueville during that same time frame. Lunch will be at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Mquoketa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tractors will pass through Delmar and Charlotte from noon to 4 p.m. and make a pitstop at Northeast High School in Goose Lake from 1:30 to 5 p.m. They will pass through Preston, Sprqgueville and Springbrook from 2 to 5 p.m. and return to Bellevue by 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, the tractorcade leaves Bellevue between 7 and 11 a.m. and then goes through Cottonville from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a pitstop at the LaMotte City Square from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The tractors will pass through St. Donatus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will return to Bellevue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have lunch by Kalmes from 1 to 4 p.m.
All events are open to the public.
