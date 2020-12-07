CLINTON — The City of Clinton lighted its Christmas tree without fanfare Thursday afternoon, another reminder that people aren't supposed to gather during the pandemic.
"We didn't announce it. We didn't say what day or anything, because we wanted to do it virtually," Karen Rowell, director of the Downtown Clinton Alliance, said Monday. "We made a lot of people mad."
DCA had planned a bigger and better tree lighting celebration complete with fire pits and s'mores, Rowell said. That plan ended when Gov. Kim Reynolds, in mid-November, limited outdoor gatherings to 30 people.
DCA knew if it announced the time and date of the tree lighting, people would show up, and they didn't want that. "Public safety has to be first," Rowell said.
"We had a lot planned," said Rowell. "Hopefully next year it will be bigger and better."
The tree lighting usually takes place in conjunction with the Festival of Trees at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum. That also was canceled.
No one attended the tree lighting except Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion, his wife and son, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rowell, the tree lighters and the people documenting the event, Rowell said.
American Electric put up the tree and all the lights on the poles downtown. Volunteer John Kohl wrapped poles with colored lights, and his 10-year-old son Dalton flipped the switch to light the city's Christmas tree Wednesday.
Richard Jaeger recorded the event and set it to music, and Mel Regenweather streamed the event on Facebook live.
"We just thought, with the COVID numbers and everything that's going on, it would be best… to limit the crowd," Maddasion said Monday. Even he didn't know when the lighting was going to take place until he received an email telling him when to show up, he said.
During the 2 1/2-minute lighting ceremony, Maddasion thanked Rowell and the Downtown Clinton Alliance and everyone who helped put up lights on downtown streets as well as in the Lyons District.
"It's wonderful to see the Christmas spirit and the holiday spirit throughout our community in many different facets," said Maddasion.
"I'm excited to be here," the mayor said. "I really enjoy doing things like this. Hopefully the lighting of the tree ... as people drive by it or walk by it ... brings a little bit of joy to them and their families through this holiday season.
"It's been a rough year, but the good thing is we have our family to keep us strong and keep of safe, and hopefully this gives us a little remnant of normalcy," Maddasion said.
Residents are as divided locally as people are nationally about coronavirus regulations that won't allow gatherings.
"We have people that get upset because we didn’t have it," Rowell said. Others complained that Mr. and Mrs. Santa didn't wear masks. "I can't force everybody to do that," said Rowell, who wore a mask.
"We did keep our social distancing," Rowell said.
To put residents in the holiday spirit, DCA will host a drive-thru meeting with Santa, Saturday, Dec. 19, Rowell said. "It's a another way for us to celebrate the season and do it safely," she said.
Some stores on Fifth Avenue South will display live Christmas scenes in their windows from 1-2 p.m. From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive through the parking lot on South First Street across from Happy Joe's, visit with Santa and drink hot chocolate and cider.
MaC 94.7 FM radio will collect canned goods for local food pantries. Anyone who donates food items will receive a goodie bag, Rowell said.
Options for activities are limited by pandemic safety procedures, Rowell said. "We’re trying." If anyone has any ideas for COVID-style events, Rowell would love to hear them.
"Without the criticism," said Rowell. "Just the ideas."
