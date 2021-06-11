CLINTON — A Clinton man is charged with two felony and two misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a traffic stop earlier this week.
Chester A. Champion, 51, 745 13th Ave. South, is charged with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of possession or use of false drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 18. Bond is set at $25,000, cash or surety.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, at about 7:07 p.m. June 9, officers observed a Ford Mustang with registration for a Dodge Charger. Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block alley between Eighth and Ninth Avenues South.
Champion was identified as the driver of the car. An officer confirmed Champion’s driving status was suspended in Iowa. Champion was unable to provide proof of financial liability.
The affidavit says a K-9 alerted to a narcotics odor in the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, an officer located a small bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat. The bag contained a clear glass pipe with white residue, a clear plastic bag with a white crystal like substance consistent with methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag with a green, leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a small big with additional marijuana, a digital scale covered in white residue and numerous small Ziplock baggies.
