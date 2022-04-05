CLINTON – The shrill beeps of fire alarms pierced the air as dusty smoke obscured visibility down a long narrow hallway.
Inside the rooms branching off from the hall, eight victims were tucked among pieces of rubble and covered by debris waiting to be rescued. Working in teams, volunteer rescuers methodically walked through each room, calling out and listening for survivors. Once they found a victim, they walked them down a hallway to safety, all the while asking questions.
“Can you tell us what day it is,” one rescuer asked a victim.
“No,” replied the victim.
Another question: “Can you say what your name was one more time?”
“No.”
The victim’s answers were loudly shared with the triage team, whose members escorted her down a second hallway and out to a simulated treatment area.
That was the scenario repeatedly carried out Sunday during the Clinton County Community Emergency Response Team’s tornado disaster response training at the city’s fire department training grounds in Clinton, the first time it had been used for CERT’s tornado disaster rescue training.
A full class of 20 volunteers donned helmets, vests and safety gear for the hands-on session headed up by Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness. The training was one of the topics residents wishing to become a member of CERT took during a weekend course featuring disaster medical operations, search and rescue, fire extinguisher use and fire safety, disaster preparedness, disaster psychology, run-hide-fight, and terrorism awareness. The course was capped off Sunday afternoon with the tornado disaster simulation.
CERT trainees were divided into three groups, and rotated through three parts of the scenario: Rescue, triage and treatment. As they were briefed about their responsibilities during the tornado rescue drill, volunteer victims were getting ready to play their part. A special-effect makeup technique, known as moulage, was used to give victims realistic-looking injuries, everything from bruises and burns to gaping head wounds.
The victims were settled into the drill area’s rooms, which were then filled with dusty smoke to obscure rescuers’ vision. They then went through each room, moving victims down the hallway, either by assisting them with an arm to hold or by carrying them out.
One by one, the eight victims were brought out and asked their name and basic questions to assess the extent of their injuries. They were then handed off to the triage team that escorted them to the treatment area, complete with bandages, medical supplies and cots to treat the injured as realistically as possible.
After the first round of the scenario, Andrew Smith, of Clinton, a CERT member who took on the role of a victim, was stretched out on a cot with a large bandage wrapped around his head.
“It was a little bit strange just sitting there waiting for people to come find me,” he said of waiting to be rescued in the smoky room. “I was in a little room off the hallway covered in trash cans. I was buried underneath debris.”
As he was brought out to treatment, he told rescuers he couldn’t remember his name.
“I’ve got blunt force trauma to my head and pretty deep lacerations,” he said.
Nearby, Isaac Tharp, a high-school senior from Clinton, said he is working toward becoming a CERT member. He had just finished up as a rescuer.
“I really enjoyed it,” Tharp said of the experience. “There were some surprises. I didn’t really know what to expect. They told us it was going to be dark and they were going to have something to simulate dust. I was surprised by how little visibility there was. They said we weren’t going to be able to see very well even with a flashlight. Sometimes you could only see out a few feet. Some of them were making noises and they told us how to organize as we go through the building so we make sure we cover every room.”
Created 11 years ago, CERT plays an important role in Clinton County’s Emergency Management Office’s mission. That mission is to coordinate, plan, train for and respond to local emergencies and large-scale disasters. The office works alongside local government, agencies and businesses to get plans in place, and serves as a conduit to obtain resources and assistance from state and federal governments after disaster strikes.
A prime example was the team’s work in 2020, when CERT volunteers made masks for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, responded to the aftermath of the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho that damaged cities and crops throughout the county, and the July 2020 search for Breasia Terrell, a missing Davenport girl.
