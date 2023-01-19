MAQUOKETA — See glaciers, penguins, and more as you travel virtually to the North and South Poles with speaker Kathi Atkinson, as she shares about her travels with National Geographic to Antarctica and Iceland at 6 p.m. Jan. 31. The presentation will be held virtually through Zoom.
“Summer of 2021: after getting the second dose of the new COVID vaccine, I booked a July National Geographic cruise to Iceland, my number-one “bucket list” travel goal," she said. "Fellow travelers told me that I really needed to go to Antarctica. National Geographic had a cruise that exactly matched my school vacation dates, so that was my Christmas gift to myself.”
Atkinson will share about her travels to both poles in 2021 and what she found most fascinating on each trip. Atkinson was a longtime volunteer for Jackson County Conservation, who now lives in Flagstaff, Arizona. The Zoom link will be emailed to those who register.
For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
