CLINTON — The Rotary Club of Clinton has special funding available to help low- to moderate-income families remove trees that pose a future safety risk due to the Aug. 10 derecho.
Preference will be given to low-to moderate-income families who do not have insurance or whose insurance coverage will not cover damages from the derecho. Applications will be accepted through March 10. Applications are available on the Rotary Club of Clinton website at www.rotaryclubofclinton.com. Proof of household income and a quote to remove the tree are requested along with the application.
The Rotary Club of Clinton Board of Directors will review applications March 15 and award funding up to $1,000 per application for tree removal and planting a new tree in its place. As a service project, Rotary Club members may assist with the planting of the new tree if desired by the homeowner.
Rotary’s theme is "Service Above Self". In that spirit, other Rotary projects include giving eight local scholarships to area students, dictionaries provided to area third-grade students, providing winter boots to children in need, the Home Run Readers literacy initiative, the Josh the Otter water safety program, and their new project Rotary Cares for Backpack Buddies, providing children in need with care packages.
Past projects include the renovation of Eagle Point Lodge, along with many local park upgrades, including Rotary Park on the Clinton river front. For more information on the Rotary Club of Clinton, visit www.rotaryclubofclinton.com.
