CLINTON – Clinton Trees Forever and Clinton County officials voluntarily planted 26 trees of diverse species at the Clinton County Law Center and Jail on June 12.
Additionally, six trees were planted at the Clinton County Administration Building.
Species included Royal Red Maple, Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple, Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry, Gladiator Crab, Spring Snow Crab, White Swamp Oak, and Weeping Norway Spruce. The new trees were mulched and watered.
The long-awaited tree planting, which followed completed construction of the new Clinton County Law Center and Jail, was part of the statewide Branching Out program, a partnership between Alliant Energy and Trees Forever. Clinton Trees Forever was awarded a $4,703 Branching Out grant in April 2019 for this specific planting.
“Trees were removed at both properties due to construction, as well as the threat of emerald ash borer. This project added trees back into the landscape and will provide energy-efficiency benefits to both county buildings,” said Amanda Eberhart, president of Clinton Trees Forever. “Trees absorb pollutants. They cool the air and provide shade. Trees planted along the street and parking lot also add from 40-60% more pavement life, based on reduced daily heating and cooling of the pavement.”
Clinton Trees Forever is a non-profit, volunteer organization with a mission to plant and care for trees and the environment by empowering people, building community and promoting stewardship. For more information on upcoming projects, email clintontreesforever@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.
