CLINTON — Over the past year, Clinton Trees Forever has been working to remedy tree damage from last year’s derecho, with a focus on future efforts as well.
Immediately after the August 2020 derecho, Clinton Trees Forever launched a Reforest 2 Rebuild campaign to plant and regrow a more diverse and resilient tree canopy in Clinton’s residential areas, Clinton Trees Forever Secretary and Treasurer Amanda Eberhart said. The Clinton group got the idea from Trees Forever in Marion, which was trying to raise $1 million to get trees in residential areas, Eberhart said. The Clinton group was able to raise just short of $6,000, which went towards the purchase of 85 trees.
“Community members were invited to join us in our efforts by donating toward the purchase of new trees,” Eberhart said. “Within eight months, just short of $6,000 was raised from local residents and businesses. Clinton Trees Forever also contributed financially to the campaign.”
The price and tree availability was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eberhart said.
Clinton Trees Forever was approved for the Branching Out grant this past spring, Eberhart confirmed. The $5,000 grant from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever was applied for in October and approved in the spring, Eberhart noted. Clinton Trees Forever has a goal of planting 45 new street trees of five diverse species between the sidewalk and curb from Eighth Avenue North to Main Avenue, Eberhart said. Planting of the trees is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2.
Clinton Trees Forever is also preparing to apply for the Planting Hope grant, Eberhart said. The grant offers up to $5,000 for derecho-affected communities in Iowa and Illinois. The grant is for tree planting and distribution projects, Eberhart said. The goal is to plant trees at local cemeteries if approved for the grant, Eberhart said. The grant application is due Nov. 1 for 2022 projects, she said.
“The objective is to plant new trees in Clinton cemeteries. Clinton Lawn Cemetery, Springdale Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery for sure,” Eberhart said. “These cemeteries have older trees to begin with and received extensive damage during the derecho.”
Clinton Trees Forever was founded in 1990, Eberhart said. The group has about 12 members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.