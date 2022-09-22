CLINTON – Evan Trenkamp, vice president - senior lender at Citizens First Bank in Clinton, has graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s state-of-the-art graduate school of banking program.
Trenkamp was among 169 graduates of the class of 2022 honored during a ceremony in July in Boulder, Colo.
Students graduate from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado upon successfully completing three annual two-week sessions of classroom training and six immersive intersession research projects between sessions throughout the year. Courses covering four career areas are delivered by community-banking experts and include Financial Management & Strategy, Innovation & Engagement, Leadership & Culture and Lending.
The program’s capstone course is an indepth bank management simulation, where students assume the roles of senior management of a commercial bank, involving themselves in the group dynamics and skills of managing a bank in a competitive environment with changing economic conditions.
“The coursework and projects associated with GSBC strive to enhance the skills of community bankers around the country,” said GSBC President Michael Stevens. “The ultimate beneficiary will be the consumers and businesses in the communities where these financial professionals serve.”
