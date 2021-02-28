CLINTON – A trial date has been set for a Wheatland man accused of two counts of attempted murder in connection with a Jan. 15 domestic disturbance in rural Charlotte.
Jesse Doran will stand trial on Nov. 15 in Clinton County District Court, according to online court documents. Doran, 30, is accused of the attempted murder of Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Reyhons; the attempted murder of Doran’s grandmother, Beverly Holzrichter; two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, with one count naming Reyhons and the other count naming Doran’s grandmother as the victims; one count of first-degree burglary; one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon.
He is represented by court-appointed counsel from the Public Defender’s Office.
The six charges, all felonies, were filed in connection with a disturbance call at 1066 308th Ave., in rural Clinton County. According to court documents filed by the the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Scott County Dispatch received a 911 call at 10:51 Jan. 15 in which it sounded as if a physical altercation was ensuing. The call was disconnected.
Dispatch called back and heard an apparent female say something like “Get someone here quick he’s going to kill me.” Scott County Dispatch transferred the call to Clinton County Dispatch, and the call was disconnected, according to the report.
Records say Clinton County Dispatch determined the call had come from 1066 308th Ave. in rural Charlotte, and deputies were dispatched to that location. Reyhons arrived at the scene at 11:11 a.m. Shortly after, he reported by radio that shots had been fired, and he requested an ambulance.
Reyhons reported that he had knocked on the front door of the residence and heard a woman yell from inside the home words to the effect of “He’s got a gun!”
Almost immediately, a gun went off from inside the residence, and Reyhons realized he had been shot from gunfire coming through the front door of the residence, he said. Reyhons was transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. Court records indicate he sustained injuries to his left hand, arm, and facial area.
Additional deputies responded to the scene and encountered Doran and Holzrichter inside the home. Holzrichter later told law enforcement that Doran does not live at the residence, and that Doran had broken into her home, according to court records.
Holzrichter said Doran had knocked her out and struck her with an axe. When emergency services arrived, an axe with apparent blood on it was located on the floor near Holzrichter, the court records state. Holzrichter was transported to MercyOne, where she was treated for injuries she sustained when Doran threw an axe at her head, the records say.
Deputies reported that while they were on scene, they saw Doran run out of the residence to a farm building, carrying a handgun and a backpack. Doran was later seen dropping his backpack and the gun on the ground in an open field. Soon after, Doran was taken into custody without further incident.
The two attempted murder and the first-degree burglary counts are Class B felonies that carry a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years each. The willful injury counts are Class C felonies that each carry a potential 10-year prison sentence. Possession of a firearm by a felon is a Class D felony.
