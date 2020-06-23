CLINTON — Two jury trials are scheduled for September in two separate cases for a man facing 18 felony charges
Jury trials are scheduled for Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 for cases against Joshua A. Andresen, 29. Final pretrial conferences are scheduled for Sept. 20 in both cases.
Andresen is charged in one case with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; two counts of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; two counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; nine counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony; one count of credit card fraud, a Class D felony; one count of credit card fraud, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of possession of burglars’ tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.
He is charged in a separate case with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, and one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
According to a court affidavit, a woman reported April 2 that seven locked community mailboxes located on Branden Hills Drive were forced open. She suspected mail was stolen from within the damaged mailboxes.
A witness said he saw a black GMC Yukon driven by a white woman with a white male passenger in the subdivision prior to the incident. The damage to the mailboxes was estimated under $300.
The affidavit says that a man reported April 11 that his storage garage at 400 Randy Drive was entered and property including boat props was stolen. Two of the boat props were found near an adjacent farm silo.
Two other people reported break-ins at their storage garages. A third person reported that an enclosed trailer was forced open. Officers recovered bolt cutters and a flashlight believed to be discarded by the burglars. The flashlight had Andresen’s name engraved on it.
According to the affidavit, the same woman reported April 13 that the locked community mailboxes on Branden Hills Drive were forced open and she suspected mail was stolen. A witness reported that at 3:30 a.m., he saw a dark SUV in the subdivision. The witness returned home at 4:30 a.m. and found the community mailboxes forced open.
At 4:19 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a black GMC Yukon without license plates near Mill Creek Expressway and Second Avenue South. Police identified Andresen as the passenger.
An officer saw a crowbar inside the vehicle, and the driver said she and Andresen were in the Branden Hills subdivision just prior to being stopped. The pair was released.
Officers proceeded to Branden Hills Drive and found 13 mailboxes forced open. The damage was estimated at $500.
At 11:02 a.m. April 13, officers conducted a traffic stop on the black GMC Yukon being operated without license plates in the 100 block of North Fourth Street. Andresen was identified as the passenger.
In the vehicle, officers found tools commonly used to commit burglaries, including a mask, camouflage clothing and pry bars. The driver said she provided Andresen transportation to the Branden Hills subdivision April 13 and remained in the vehicle while Andresen took mail, court records state.
Andresen was taken into custody and transported to the Clinton Police Department. Andresen admitted he was responsible for the Branden Hills storage garage burglaries, court records say. He also admitted that he stole a boat prop and other property from a tote outside the storage garages and that he stole mail from mailboxes, court records say.
According to a separate affidavit, a Camanche police officer investigated the theft of tools and equipment valued at $15,000 from ADM Artco in Camanche Jan.14. Video recorded a black GMC truck at the time of the incident.
Andresen admitted to committing the burglary, according to court documents.
A separate affidavit says that Andresen was interviewed Feb. 27 at the Clinton County Jail about several burglaries, and he admitted entering several cabins at Gomer’s Slough to take items. Andresen said he steals to pay for his drug habit, according to court documents.
An affidavit from a separate case says that at 5:08 a.m. April 3, a Rail One employee called 911 to report the theft of numerous items. The Rail One plant manager prepared a detailed list of items stolen with an estimated value in excess of $80,000.
Two neighboring buildings, Nevada Rail and Sewer Equipment, were both burglarized, officers said. A latent print at Rail One was identified as belonging to Andresen.
A search warrant was granted for Andresen’s residence. Numerous items were recovered from the Rail One burglary, according to court records.
