Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.