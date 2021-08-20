Trick-or-treating will be Oct 30 in Clinton
CLINTON — Mayor Scott Maddasion has announced that trick-or-treating will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the City of Clinton.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 8:20 pm
Therese J. Donahue, 94 of Davenport, formerly of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Further arrangements are pending with Pape Funeral Home.
