CLINTON - Iowa native Nathan Wille is the new pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton.
Wille is a Williamsburg native and attended the Concordia seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The son of Jeffrey and Linda Wille, he has a twin sister, Sarah, and younger sibling twins Tyler and Kaitlin.
After being ordained at his home church of Immanuel Williamsburg June 21 with 16 pastors present, Wille was installed July 5 at Trinity Clinton.
Wille is an accomplished organist and has a baby grand piano and a small pipe organ in his home. He enjoys fountain pens, brewing beer and small building projects.
Trinity Lutheran is located at 656 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton. Services begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Wille can be reached at 563-242-5328.
