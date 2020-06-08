CLINTON — Skies across the Gateway area Monday were mostly clear with a few high clouds. Many locations saw highs in the low 90s, during the dry-heat type of day.
But forecasters say that will change soon as the result of a weather system some 900 miles away.
The season’s first tropical storm made landfall along the Gulf Coast over the weekend. Tropical Storm Cristobal brought heavy rains and gusty winds to Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Now, Cristobal is moving northward along Mississippi River and will bring wet conditions with it over the next couple of days.
Tom Philip, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Quad Cities, said that office issued a flash flood watch for all of Eastern Iowa for Tuesday afternoon and evening. He said the remnants of Cristobal could bring moderate to heavy rains.
“We’re expecting a general widespread of one to three inches of rain potentially,” Philip said. “That could cause some flooding issues.”
Philip said rainfall will begin in the Gateway area mid-morning and will continue through the evening. The bulk of the rain will fall between lunchtime and the evening commute. At this time, he said it is still uncertain how much rain will fall in Clinton, but he restated one to three inches is expected across the area.
Anytime there is a tropical disturbance approaching, there is a chance of severe weather. Philip said as the low-pressure system lifts up across the area, a possible brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
“The better chances of severe weather are off to our south and east,” Philip said. “Let’s say from Central Illinois off to the Chicago area.”
Philip said the winds will be gusty at times, but nothing like what was seen along the Gulf Coast. He said winds will start out blowing from the east-southeast, but as the low-pressure system moves across the area, wind gusts will begin to relax some, blowing 10-15 m.p.h., and will stay that way through Wednesday. But he said wind speeds will increase by Wednesday afternoon and evening, kicking up to 15-25 m.p.h.
Once the remnants of Cristobal pass through, Philip said the Gateway area will get a chance to dry out and cooler weather will prevail.
“Thursday, we are looking for highs back into the upper 70s,” Philip said. “Actually, we are looking at mid to upper 70s from Thursday through Sunday, at this point. We do see a little warm up by next Monday with highs in the lower 80s.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.