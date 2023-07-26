Former President Donald Trump does not plan to speak at the Iowa State Fair with Gov. Kim Reynolds in August, according to a schedule released Tuesday by the governor.
Twelve candidates have plans to sit down with Iowa’s Republican governor for “Fair Side Chats” during the state fair, which will run from Aug. 10 through 20 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
The schedule, published by Reynolds on Twitter, features most of the Republican presidential hopefuls — her first interview will be with candidate Larry Elder, a California Republican on Aug. 10, and her final event with former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd on Aug. 18.
The Iowa State Fair has long been an iconic stop for presidential candidates on the campaign trail leading up to the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. But Trump also did not make some of the classic fair stops during his 2015 campaign. He offered helicopter rides near the fairgrounds and chose not to speak at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.
Trump has recently criticized Reynolds for remaining “neutral” during the 2024 Republican presidential nomination process.
“I don’t invite her to events!” the former president wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, in addition to claims that his support and endorsement helped her win in 2018. Trump’s campaign has not announced whether he will be in the state during the fair.
When speaking with reporters at the Iowa State Capitol last week, Reynolds said she owes her victory to Iowans, but said she had invited all 2024 GOP candidates, including Trump, to have a one-on-one discussion with her at the fair.
“So hopefully, he’ll take that opportunity to show up,” she said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign staff criticized Trump in a statement Tuesday.
“While Ron DeSantis is committed to putting in the work necessary to win Iowa and will be hitting the accelerator in the coming weeks, Donald Trump is proving he’s not up for the fight in the Hawkeye State. What happened to him?” Carly Atchison, a DeSantis campaign official, said in a statement.
DeSantis, a Republican governor first elected in 2018, has called Trump’s comment on Reynolds “totally out of hand” and said he would consider her as a running mate.
