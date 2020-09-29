DEWITT — Alan “Al” Tubbs, Chairman of Iowa-based Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., is this year’s recipient of the Bruning Award for his leadership and longstanding dedication to providing financial guidance and support to farmers, agricultural businesses and small communities in rural America.
“It’s remarkable to have my past work in the agriculture and financial industries recognized,” said Tubbs. “Agriculture is where I’ve grown up and the largest segment of our rural economies. Our bank has always done all we can to support the viability and profitability of agricultural business and industry.”
Tubbs is a second-generation banker with almost 50 years of agricultural banking experience. Raised on a grain and livestock farm in Eastern Iowa, he spent a short time teaching agricultural finance at Oklahoma State University before deciding to return to Iowa to begin his banking career as president of First Central State Bank in DeWitt.
Tubbs began his ABA service as a member of the agricultural conference planning committee in 1978 and became chairman of the Agricultural Banker’s Division in 1983 during the depth of the farm crisis. He later served on the ABA board of directors, advanced to the chairman of the ABA Government Relations Council, and became chairman of the American Bankers Association in 1991.
During the 1980s farm crisis, Tubbs served on USDA’s Agricultural Credit Advisory Committee, where he helped establish a program to share among the producer, the lender, and the government the incredible loss of income and capital in production agriculture. The program helped stem the tide of declining farm real estate values, stabilizing the farm economy and helping farmers get back on their feet.
Tubbs has a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Iowa State University, and master of science and Ph.D. degrees in agricultural economics and business from Cornell University. He currently resides in Iowa, with his wife of 54 years, Myrna. They have two sons, Brigham and Abram, who now hold senior management positions with Ohnward Bancshares, leading the next generation of bankers.
Since 1997, the Bruning Award, named after its first recipient, Nebraska banker Frank Bruning, recognizes bankers that demonstrate outstanding leadership and dedicated service to providing credit and guidance to farmers, ranchers and their fellow agricultural bankers.
