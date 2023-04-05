DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions travelogue on April 18 will feature "Gems in our Midst: Interesting People Doing Interesting Things Very Close to Home".
Photographer Brian Tugana will be the presenter. Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled, however if inclement weather requires a cancellation, the information will be posted at the theater or by calling (563) 370-9394. If school is canceled or scheduled to be released early by 1 p.m., the travelogue will also be canceled.
A $5 donation is suggested. Proceeds support local community projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.