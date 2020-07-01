DEWITT — The weekly music event in Lincoln Park, Tunes in Town, was cancelled in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers announced the events will return Tuesday with Travis Hosette, a Frank Sinatra tribute band. Food will be provided by Matthiesen’s Catering.
Music begins at 6 p.m.
The remaining summer schedule is:
• July 14: Music by Ron Lubbers Band; food by Hillbilly Jack’s BBQ and Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza.
• July 21: Music by Todd Striley and The Noise; food by Urban Eats and Simba Dog’s Palace and Catering
• July 28: Music by Nutsy Turtle & Lori G; food by Hall of Fame Pizza & Wings
• August 4: No tunes in town; National Night Out will take place in Lincoln Park on this date.
• Aug. 11: Music by Country Tradition Band; Food by Chuckie’s Famous Breaded Tenderloin and Simba’s Dog Palace and Catering
• Aug. 18: Music by The Hot Rods; Food by the DeWitt Nite Lions and Jeronimo’s Bar & Grill
• Aug. 25: Music by Gordie & Debbie; food by Matthiesen’s Catering.
• Sept 1: Annual Car Cruise-in begins at 3 p.m. Music by the Tail Fins; Food by Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza, Chuckie’s Famous Breaded Tenderloin and Hillbilly Jack’s BBQ.
• Sept 8: Music by The Hitman; food by the DeWitt Nite Lions. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.