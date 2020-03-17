CORDOVA, Ill. — When Meltem Miraloglu Grady was a little girl, she dreamed of moving to the United States and working here. She pictured a pastoral town with natural beauty.
Years later, the Turkish actress visited Cordova and discovered that the town of her dreams was a real place.
Born in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Meltem moved to Istanbul with her family when she was 2 years old, according to her Internet Movie Database page. She first acted in commercials and later had a role in the television series "Hayat Devam Ediyor." In 2016, she appeared in the horror film "Sekerat Son."
Meltem spent many years working in theater and on television. "It was a great time," she said Tuesday from her home in Cordova.
(Meltem's cousin, Adem Sean, translated for the actress, who speaks very little English. A former soccer player in Turkey, Sean has been in the U.S. for about seven years, he said. The former Turkish footballer coaches soccer in New Jersey.)
Meltem found her career in Turkey becoming dormant. "Turkey is tough, actually," said Sean. "If they want to stop you, they stop you right away."
Meltem decided the time was right to pursue her dream of coming to the U.S. She flew into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York alone in December of 2018, she said. She rented a room in a garage and waited tables at a Turkish restaurant owned by a Kurdish lawyer who also has a restaurant in Chicago.
Because Meltem's career was well-documented in her home country, Turkish customers knew her. They enjoyed seeing her and speaking with her, she said.
Even The New York Times wrote about the actress. In a 2011 article titled "Turkish Television Takes on Topic of Child Brides," the newspaper describes the series for which Meltem is best known: "Hayat Devam Ediyor" which, in English, is "Life Goes On."
The series, which was syndicated in 13 different countries including Italy, Russia and Ukraine, addressed the custom of some Turkish groups to marry their underage daughters to older men, Sean said.
In August of 2019, someone invited Meltem to Cordova. She loved the town. The quiet, rural village of 672 people in Rock Island County was more in line with the way Meltem pictured America than was the bustle of New York City.
Enter Patrick Grady, an 80-year-old man who returned to Illinois about three years ago after spending 30 years as an educator in California.
Patrick wanted to help Meltem, he said earlier this month following lunch at Krumpets in Fulton. He wanted to adopt her, but the pair married instead.
The marriage was reported in Turkish publications. The actress, made famous through a series decrying the marrying of young girls to old men, had married a man 48 years her senior.
The difference, said Meltem, is that she's not a teenager, and her parents didn't make the decision for her. She made the decision herself.
Meltem's family was not happy that she'd married a man so much older, she said. They didn't speak to her for about three months.
At one point, Meltem was on the verge of divorcing her husband, Pat said, but she changed her mind.
Pat and Meltem have a good relationship, Meltem said. He invited her to his home first as a daughter. "We already become a family." The marriage didn't change that. They are still family, she said.
Pat says he's a not a good husband, but he's a good father, Meltem said.
Pat insists that Meltem focus on her education, she said. She is learning English at Black Hawk College. She plans to take piano and voice lessons and eventually move to California to pursue an acting career.
For now, Meltem's happy in the quiet village of her childhood dreams. "I love U.S. people," she said.
