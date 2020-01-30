CLINTON — The recent turnaround at LyondellBasell resulted in an economic boost of $26.8 million to Clinton and the surrounding area, the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau announced this week.
LyondellBasell is one of the largest employers in Clinton County, CVB said. In addition to the normal workforce, the company expanded its contractor support for three months filling hotels and restaurants in the area.
The turnaround brought outside contractors to the area, filling hotels and restaurants, and adding trips to local gas stations and other businesses.
LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. The turnaround at the plant typically occurs every six years.
For additional information regarding the turnaround, contact the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau at 563-242-5702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.