CLINTON — A man scheduled to go on trial Monday for a first-degree robbery charge in connection with a Clinton convenience store robbery has pleaded guilty to two felony counts.
Gerald M. Tutson Jr., 39, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony; and one count of felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony, for robbing Circle K on Feb. 2.
Tutson was told the robbery charge is a forcible felony pursuant to Iowa Code, meaning Tutson is not eligible for a suspended sentence or deferred judgment, the plea agreement says. Tutson was advised the robbery charge is subject to the mandatory minimum sentencing range of five to seven years as set forth in Iowa Code, the plea agreement says.
The parties agreed the sentence will be the mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, the plea agreement states. Tutson was also advised a person sentenced as a habitual offender is not eligible for parole until the person has served the minimum sentence of three years, the plea agreement says.
Tutson pleaded guilty as a habitual offender on the possession of firearm charge.
The two counts will run consecutively, the plea agreement states.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. June 24.
According to the affidavit, at 11:43 p.m. Feb. 2, a Circle K clerk reported he was robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing black pants and a black coat. The clerk said a man came to the counter and asked for three packs of cigarettes. The clerk turned around to get the cigarettes and when he turned back around, the man was holding a pistol and demanded the money from the register. The clerk put $71 and the three packs of cigarettes into the bag as ordered by the man.
The affidavit states the Circle K manager provided a copy of the surveillance video.
On Feb. 3, video of the robbery and pictures of a vehicle seen on Pershing Boulevard during the time frame of the robbery were sent to area law enforcement departments in an attempt to identify the suspect. Two pictures of the suspect entering Circle K were posted to the Clinton Police Department Facebook page. A Clinton police officer said he believed Tutson was the suspect.
The affidavit continues that on Feb. 5, the Savanna, Illinois, police department arrested Tutson following a disturbance in Savanna. Clinton police were notified Tutson was in custody. A lieutenant photographed the clothes Tutson was wearing at the time of the arrest and sent them to a Clinton Police Department representative. Clinton police officers reviewed the photos and identified the shoes and sweatshirt were consistent with what the suspect was wearing Feb. 2 during the Circle K robbery.
The affidavit says a woman said Tutson took her vehicle the night of Feb. 2. The woman estimated Tutson returned to her Hanover, Illinois residence about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 3. The woman said Tutson told her he had robbed Circle K, the affidavit says. Tutson said he parked about one block away from the location where the vehicle was captured on surveillance camera. Tutson said the robbery did not go as planned and he only got $78 and two packs of cigarettes, the affidavit says.
A review of Tutson’s criminal history indicated he is a convicted felon.
