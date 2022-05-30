Area Substance Abuse Council, serving Linn, Benton, Jones, Jackson and Clinton counties, and the Substance Abuse Service Center, covering Dubuque and Delaware counties, agreed to align under the name of ASAC effective July 1. This move follows a nationwide-wide trend of bringing together organizations and services to strengthen and support health care.
The two agencies have been preparing for this move for several months. ASAC and SASC share a mission to provide accessible, professional health services including substance use and problem gambling prevention, treatment and recovery components. They also utilize the same treatment models and electronic health records system, follow the same rigorous certification processes including CARF-accreditation and interact with many of the same partner organizations.
All offices will remain open for regular business hours without disruption throughout the transition and without change to office locations. New patients and projects that address the challenges of substance use, mental health and problem gambling are welcome. Contact info@asac.us with ideas and opportunities.
