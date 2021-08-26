Knock, knock.
“Is anybody here? We just wanted to see how it’s going.”
“When are you going to open?”
The interruptions and barrage of questions provide a welcome change of pace for Gary and Deb Kleppe as well as Scott Derby. They’ve dedicated their days, nights, and weekends to renovate and restore a couple of rundown, downtown Delmar buildings and will turn those buildings into businesses in the coming weeks and months.
The hustle and bustle of hammering, sawing, and new construction additions are attracting notice, causing motorists to stop in the middle of the street and stare or flag down the Kleppes or Derby to find out what’s going happening on Delmar’s Main Street.
Beeker’s Bar & Grill
Gary and Deb Kleppe loved the history and charm behind what Delmar residents refer to as Old City Hall. Constructed in the late 1880s, the tan-brick building’s life began as a bank then transitioned into Delmar City Hall. As such, the building became a storage space for the city, Gary said.
The building remained vacant until the Kleppes decided to buy it in 2020. They are transforming the existing building — including a new addition — into Beeker’s Bar & Grill.
The name Beeker was given to Gary in high school because he liked to talk, and the name stuck.
“That’s how everybody knows me. That, and (that) I’m 6-foot-10, the tall guy,” Gary said with a laugh.
Beeker’s Bar & Grill will offer drinks, pizza, pasta bakes, burgers, and other bar food when it first opens, Gary said. The tentative “soft” opening will be Sept. 11, when the Wounded Warrior Ride rolls through Delmar.
However, the Kleppes’ long-term plans include serving an expanded menu of steak, shrimp, fish dinners and more after the new 18-by-65 foot dining room is constructed and operational. That will bump up Beeker’s seating capacity to about 48, Gary said.
The couple also is considering offering food delivery in the Delmar area.
The Kleppes said the process is a lot of work but worth the effort for their community.
“We saw an opportunity,” Gary said. “Delmar has been without a restaurant and bar for at least 14 years. … We’ve been working with the city council and have the full support of the community, so we look forward making this happen.”
Since being laid off from Tandem Tire last year, Deb has been working at Jeronimo’s and has gained much knowledge and experience, including cooking, waitressing, and bartending, she said. She also obtained food management and service certification, so she’ll be managing the business and service. Gary will be working there in various capacities, and the couple expect to employ eight to 10 people.
Slow going at first
The process to opening has taken longer than the Kleppes expected.
“We took possession of the building in April 2020, then the pandemic shut things down,” Deb said.
“We backed off (business plans) because we didn’t know how things were going to go and when we’d be able to open,” Gary added. He said the derecho further slowed their efforts, jacking up construction costs and delaying orders of equipment and materials.
Work began in earnest this year.
“Our architect told us the building is extremely sound for a building of its age,” Gary said, but it required new gas and water lines as well as plumbing. “The whole building had to be rebuilt from the bottom up.”
All the original woodwork is staying. That includes the original teller desk with its unique curvature that will become the bar. It’s the first thing patrons will see when they walk up the concrete ramp and enter through the brick archway that encases the front door.
The old bank vault was removed but its 2-foot-thick cement-block enclosure will easily become a walk-in freezer when installed.
The couple have been completing much of the construction and remodeling work themselves, along with help from friends and family. But since they both work full time, they’ve been able to work on the new business only at night and on weekends. And when people see the lights on inside, they always want to check out the progress, the Kleppes said.
Crews poured the concrete pad that will become Beeker’s dining room. The front of the addition will resemble the front of an old-style western saloon, with some outdoor seating so folks can enjoy a view of town and the outdoors, Gary described.
The back of the addition will include restrooms as well as a gaming area with dart boards, pool tables, and more.
The Kleppes gutted the upper story of the building, removing sizable truckloads of junk from the space. They eventually will turn the upper story into apartments.
Ice Cream Derby
Stroll just up the block to the north and you’ll see a two-story, dark blue building with cedar trim and shutters. Scott Derby bought and restored the formerly vacant building, turning it into a four-plex residence in downtown Delmar.
As he renovated the building, the brick structure across the street caught his attention.
“I’d be working in the house and looking out the window at the building and I’d say, ‘That’s got to be my next project,’” Derby explained.
He acquired the long-vacant former bar and ice cream shop and will turn it into The Ice Cream Derby.
The new family-friendly business will feature ice cream, of course, as well as some basic concession stand fare such as nachos, soft pretzels, hot dogs, and more after it opens later this fall.
The ice cream, queso, pretzels, etc., will be made on site, Derby noted. “It’s important for us to have authentic products to draw people here.”
His plans also include a miniature golf course next door on what is currently grass.
A carpenter for almost three decades, Derby said he loves to build.
“This is what I do — buy houses and buildings and fix them from the ground up and sell them,” Derby said. Then he realized he needed to start keeping some of those properties as an investment.
“I found Delmar. It’s an awesome place and the people are really friendly,” Derby said through the empty window casing that covers almost the entire width of the building.
Derby said he hopes to have Ice Cream Derby up and running this fall. The miniature golf course likely will be constructed next summer.
“Come, hang out, sit down, and enjoy,” Derby said. “I think it’s going to be really cool.”
