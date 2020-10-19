CLINTON — A man was evacuated by helicopter from the scene of an accident west of Elvira Sunday afternoon
Clinton County sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a serious two-vehicle collision at 5:17 p.m. at 220th Street and 330th Avenue, Sheriff Rick Lincoln said in a press release Sunday evening.
Deputies believe a pickup truck was eastbound on 220th Street and a sport utility vehicle was northbound on 330th Avenue when the SUV pulled into the path of the pickup truck after stopping at a stop sign, the press release said.
The driver of the SUV was extricated from his vehicle and flown to a hospital by Medforce helicopter. The driver of the pickup was transported by Genesis Ambulance to a local hospital.
Due to the severity of the collision, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office requested that the Iowa State Patrol conduct a technical investigation of the collision scene. ISP will complete the state accident report as well, Lincoln said.
The Sheriff's Department was not releasing additional information as of Monday morning.
Deputies were assisted by the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Medforce, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton County Communications and Clinton County Secondary Roads Department.
