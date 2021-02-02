CLINTON — Two Clinton residents are accused of felony drug offenses, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Murray D. Henricks Jr., 23, and Whitney S. Joslin, 22, both of 266 18th Place, were arrested Jan. 29 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine over five grams and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
They are both charged in court affidavits with one count of controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; and one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. A preliminary hearing in Joslin’s case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Arraignment in Henricks’s case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11.
According to the affidavit, at 2 p.m. Aug. 26, the Blackhawk Area Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of suspected methamphetamine from Henricks, utilizing a confidential source. The source communicated with Henricks and agreed to purchase methamphetamine. Upon arrival at Henricks’ residence, the source spoke with Henricks on the phone. Henricks told the confidential source he would send a woman out with the methamphetamine. Blackhawk Area Task Force members observed Joslin exchange methamphetamine and U.S. currency with the source, according to court records. Blackhawk Area Task Force members kept constant surveillance of the confidential source, who had contact with no one other than task force members and Joslin, the court documents stated.
The substance tested positive for the presumptive presence of methamphetamine and weighed over nine grams, court records state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.